1 injured in Council Bluffs crash involving semi

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a crash caused by a trailer tire Monday morning.

Council Bluffs Police tells 6 News the crash happened at 9:46 a.m. on the westbound express lanes of I-80. An eastbound tractor-trailer lost a tire, which bounced into the westbound lanes and hit a Honda CR-V. The driver was injured but is expected to be okay.

The express lanes were shut down for a little under an hour, with traffic diverted to the local lanes. The road reopened just after 10:30.

Anyone with information on the tractor-trailer involved is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Traffic Unit at (712) 328-4948.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.