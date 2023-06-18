We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Truck catches fire in Nebraska City driveway, threatens neighboring home

The Nebraska City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 1722 Fifth Avenue on Saturday...
The Nebraska City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 1722 Fifth Avenue on Saturday at 8:12 p.m.(News Channel Nebraska)
By Jennie Tachovsky
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 1722 Fifth Avenue on Saturday at 8:12 p.m.

The owner of the truck was attempting to jump the battery in his driveway when it caught fire. The flames spread while neighbors and passing vehicles worked to help calm the flames and stop them from spreading.

Officials said neighbors grabbed hoses to help extinguish the flames while a passerby quickly pulled the truck out of the driveway in fear of the gas tank exploding.

Nebraska City Fire Department extinguished the flames before the fire ignited the neighboring house.

According to officials, no individuals were harmed.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours
1 arrested, 1 dead in northwest Omaha shooting
Omaha man sentenced in federal court for drug distribution
Oral Roberts' Dylan Wipperman, right, gives Blaze Brothers (8) a chest-bump after scoring on a...
CWS 2023: Two great games decided in the 9th inning start the College World Series
CWS 2023: Operation Underground Railroad leads fight against sex trafficking
CWS 2023: Operation Underground Railroad’s anti-trafficking efforts highlighted at Baseball Village

Latest News

Air quality alert: Elevated ozone levels could pose health risk for some
Crowds gathered for North Omaha's Juneteenth parade Saturday.
Crowds line North Omaha streets for Juneteenth parade
At the Douglas County Jail, friends and family still can't see loved ones face-to-face.
Still no visitation for loved ones at Douglas County Jail
At the Douglas County Jail, friends and family still can't see loved ones face-to-face.
Visitation issues continue at Douglas County Jail