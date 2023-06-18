Still no visitation for loved ones at Douglas County jail continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showing up is one way to let loved ones who are incarcerated know they’re not alone.

JaQuala Yarbro gets that.

“It literally feeds their spirit,” she said. “It shows some light at the end of the tunnel that: ‘I’m still connected to somebody. Somebody is still thinking about me.’”

She tried to show up for her childhood best friend but couldn’t.

“I tried to visit her. Then I had to sign up for a virtual visit and then it’s 12 dollars,” said Yarbro. “And I thought, ‘OK, I have $12 obviously. But what about people who don’t?’ And in that case, some of her relatives did not have $12.”

6 News also received a call from a mother with the same concern about still no free, in-person visits at the Douglas County Correctional Center to see her son. Instead, families can pay for remote visits.

“Let’s face it we’re post-COVID,” said Yarbro.

But the Director of Douglas County Department of Corrections, Michael Myers, says it’s not about the pandemic anymore, but rather what stuck around after.

“We’ve had a dilemma of finding a place for virtual court to go so we could get back up to 100% of our capacity to host attorneys for face-to-face visits,” said Myers.

Right now attorneys are using the public visiting area for overflow since virtual court takes up some of their 10 rooms on the second floor.

“We want families to visit,” said Myers. “We do have a constitutional obligation to make sure that the individuals who are in our custody have the opportunity to consult with their attorney. Even though those are extremely important, the attorneys have taken a priority.”

“We’ve built physical structures in the time that we could open up in-person visits,” said Yarbro, pointing to the new juvenile justice center. “I just don’t think it’s a priority.”

Myers tells 6 News that at last month’s American Jail Association Conference hosted in Omaha, they recently found a solution: sound-proof booths to go on the second floor, freeing up attorney space and opening that public visitation area.

As for when people can get on-campus visits, Myers said his goal is in the next three months. However, he can’t give a hard deadline because purchasing the equipment must get county board approval first.

