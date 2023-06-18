We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police: 5 injured in Georgia nightclub shooting

An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside a lounge in DeKalb County early on Sunday morning.
By Miles Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside of a lounge in DeKalb County, Georgia, early Sunday morning, WANF reports.

Police responded to the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off of Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia, around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed that the shooting happened outside of the lounge.

A witness in the area said he heard the shooting around that time.

The identities of the people who were injured and the current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours
Oral Roberts' Dylan Wipperman, right, gives Blaze Brothers (8) a chest-bump after scoring on a...
CWS 2023: Two great games decided in the 9th inning start the College World Series
Omaha man sentenced in federal court for drug distribution
CWS 2023: Operation Underground Railroad leads fight against sex trafficking
CWS 2023: Operation Underground Railroad’s anti-trafficking efforts highlighted at Baseball Village
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers

Latest News

Air quality alert: Elevated ozone levels could pose health risk for some
Crowds gathered for North Omaha's Juneteenth parade Saturday.
Crowds line North Omaha streets for Juneteenth parade
At the Douglas County Jail, friends and family still can't see loved ones face-to-face.
Still no visitation for loved ones at Douglas County jail continues
At the Douglas County Jail, friends and family still can't see loved ones face-to-face.
Visitation issues continue at Douglas County Jail