Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 20-year-old man killed in crash near 14th & Saltillo

The scene of a single-vehicle crash near 14th & Saltillo on Saturday night.
The scene of a single-vehicle crash near 14th & Saltillo on Saturday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan, Samantha Bernt and 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a 20-year-old man killed in a crash just south of Lincoln on Saturday.

According to officials, LSO, along with Southwest Fire and Rescue, were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash just after 8:30 p.m. north of 14th Street and Saltillo Road.

LSO said that a northbound Chevy two-door left the roadway entering the east ditch as the driver lost control. The vehicle then came to rest colliding with a wooden utility pole.

A deputy at the scene told 10/11 NOW that the vehicle was completely wrapped around the utility pole.

The driver and lone occupant, 20 year-old Alexander M. Schoneweis of Lincoln, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

A lap seatbelt was in use during the crash. The vehicle was not equipped with any airbags or other crash safety equipment. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected, but speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Volunteers with Southwest and Hickman Rural Fire responded to the scene. South 14th Street was closed for several hours during the investigation and electric power was briefly disconnected in the area by workers from Lincoln Electric System for the safety of rescue personnel.

