I-80 eastbound near Gibbon closed to traffic due to crash

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported on Sunday that I-80 is closed eastbound near Gibbon due to a multiple car crash.

The road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles due to the crash.

The closure includes the area between Exit 285 and Exit 291.

NDOT is currently unsure how long the closure will last, though it may be lengthy.

This is an ongoing story. Additional information will be posted, when available. Stay connected to ksnblocal4.com for the latest information.

