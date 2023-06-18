David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies, heating up for Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A comfortable start to Father’s Day for the metro with temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60s degrees. Some hazy sunshine this morning is being filtered through some high cirrus clouds. Those clouds will stick around through mid-morning, but should clear out by midday. That will leave us with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon hours, along with very warm conditions. Temperatures will jump from around 60 this morning to nearly 80 degrees by the lunch hour. Highs should reach the mid and upper 80s around the metro this afternoon. Humidity levels should remain in check today, so that will help it to feel decent this afternoon if you have plans to get outside. At the College World Series, expect sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, so bring the sunscreen and drink plenty of water if you’re headed to the stadium.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Humidity levels will creep up a little by this evening, but will still be lower compared to what we’ll see later in the week. Skies remain clear with temperatures in the 80s through sunset. We’ll drop back into the 70s by 10pm, with overnight lows in the 60s. It will not be quite as cool tonight thanks to the increase in humidity, and a light south breeze that will develop overnight.

Hot summer weather all week (WOWT)

The heat continues to build for Monday. Skies remain clear with sunny conditions all day long. Temperatures will quickly warm from the 60s in the morning to the upper 80s by Noon. High temperatures top out in the mid-90s, it will certainly feel quite hot in the afternoon. Humidity levels will increase a bit as well, and could lead to a heat index as high as 95 at times. The hot weather will stick with us for the rest of the week it appears, with highs in the mid-90s each day through the upcoming weekend. Conditions stay dry for the metro area as well, with storm chances remaining across central and western Nebraska through at least Friday.

