David’s Evening Forecast - Nice Sunday evening, hot for the week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mostly clear skies and some lower humidity brought a nice start to Sunday with temperatures briefly dipping into the upper 50s for the early morning hours. Sunny skies stuck with us all day, and we will continue to see plenty of sun through the rest of Sunday evening. Temperatures have warmed into the mid and upper 80s around the metro, but the lower humidity is helping to keep it from feeling too hot, at least for now.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will remain in the 80s through sunset, dropping back into the 70s by 9pm with clear skies. Overnight, a light southeast breeze will start to develop which will keep us a little warmer than last night, but overnight lows should still drop into the low 60s by early Monday.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday morning will bring us another nice start with temperatures in the low 60s, and potential a few spots in the 50s mainly north of Omaha. With full sunshine, expect things to heat up very quickly. We’re likely already talking temperatures in the mid to upper 80s by Noon, with most locations making a run into the 90s by the afternoon. Highs should top out between 90 and 93 for most of the metro, with some areas west of town like Lincoln, Columbus, and Norfolk potentially getting as warm as 95 or so. While it won’t be super thick, the humidity will increase a touch for Monday, so we may see the heat index briefly push up to around 95 at times in the metro.

Hot weather sticks with us all week (WOWT)

A prolong period of above average warmth is expected here through most of the week. Temperatures each afternoon from Tuesday through at least Saturday will likely top out between 90 and 93 degrees for the Omaha area. By Wednesday, daily afternoon storm chances will develop over central Nebraska, but unfortunately it looks like all of that rain will remain to the west, likely staying just west of Columbus and Lincoln and well. Good news for baseball fans, but perhaps not as great news for the yards around the metro. Our next chance for rain tries to entre the forecast by Saturday evening into Sunday, but it is does not appear to be a sure thing just yet.

Sparse rain chances this week for the Omaha area (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.