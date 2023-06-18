We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

CWS 2023: UVA’s Brian O’Connor’s first CWS trip since father’s passing

By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight months after losing his father, John O’Connor, Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor is making his seventh appearance as a coach a the College World Series, but his first without his dad.

“It certainly is tough for me. My father was my mentor in my life. I learned everything I do-- on how to treat people and how to run a first-class program-- I learned those things from my father,” said O’Connor Thursday as the Cavaliers practiced at Charles Schwab Field. “All of the times I’ve either played in this event or coached in this event, this certainly will be a tough one for me personally because it will be the first time that I won’t be able to step out of that dugout and look up in those stands and see him.”

Growing up in Council Bluffs, O’Connor spent many Junes at Rosenblatt Stadium with his dad as a fan. In 1991, O’Connor made his first and only trip to the College World Series as a player, helping his hometown team, Creighton, to its first-ever CWS appearance. In 2015, as a head coach, O’Connor led Virginia to its first CWS title with his father right by his side. O’Connor is looking to bring a second title back to Charlottesville, this time without his dad in the stands.

“My mom will be here, my brother will be here to support my family and you know I will be saying a little prayer for him and I know he’s looking down on us with pride,” said O’Connor.

Virginia plays TCU Sunday at 1 p.m. in the first elimination in Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT HOA mow fees
Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
The York man facing felony charges for threatening to harm himself and others with a rifle on...
York man charged in threats made at Omaha hospital released again after high-speed chase
Omaha's Zorinsky Pool is still closed due to a leak.
Lake Zorinsky pool remains closed

Latest News

Wake Forest starting pitcher Rhett Lowder throws against Stanford in the first inning of a...
CWS 2023: Eighth inning comeback lifts Wake Forest to win over Stanford
TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos
CWS 2023: TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos digs up old Omaha memories
Oral Roberts' Dylan Wipperman, right, gives Blaze Brothers (8) a chest-bump after scoring on a...
CWS 2023: Two great games decided in the 9th inning start the College World Series
Creighton's Baseball Analytics Team is called up to the Greatest Show on Dirt.
CWS 2023: Creighton Baseball Analytics Team