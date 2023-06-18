CWS 2023: Eighth inning comeback lifts Wake Forest to win over Stanford

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The top seed in the College World Series saved their best offense for late in the game on Saturday afternoon.

Wake Forest’s Danny Corona laced a base hit past two infielders, scoring a pair of Demon Deacons and putting the No. 1 seed in the winner’s bracket with a 3-2 win over Stanford.

Stanford struck early with two runs in the first three innings against Demon Deacon ace Rhett Lowder. The undefeated starter came back with six strikeouts over five and one-third innings, scattering seven Cardinal hits. Wake Forest’s bullpen shut out Stanford, allowing just a pair of hits in three and two-thirds innings. Seth Keener recorded four Cardinal outs, facing five batters and striking out four of them.

Brock Wilken tied the game for Wake in the second inning with a home run. Lightning delayed the game for almost ninety minutes in the 7th inning. Wake Forest now plays in the winner’s bracket on Monday evening. Stanford will play in the loser’s bracket on Monday afternoon.

