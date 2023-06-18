Air quality alert: Elevated ozone levels could pose health risk for some

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department said Sunday that parts of eastern Nebraska will again experience unhealthy ozone conditions that may affect residents — particularly those who are sensitive to changes in air quality.

Those most likely to be impacted — people with lung disease, older adults, and children — are advised to minimize outdoor activities Sunday, per a release from DCHD.

Air quality data from the Douglas County Health Department at 11 a.m., June 18, 2023. (DCHD)

The health department provides air quality data online, which had the ozone level at 42 -- in the “Good” range as of 11 a.m. Sunday. The AQI forecast for Sunday places values in the 110s -- considered “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.” Ozone is listed as the primary pollutant.

“The public can help reduce Ozone levels by avoiding activities that contribute to Ozone creation,” the release states. “For example, don’t refuel vehicles or top off your gas tank during the heat of the day; wait until temperatures start to cool before using gasoline-powered lawn equipment; and be careful about how and when you use paints, thinners, and cleaners.”

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, known as MAPA, also works to improve air quality through awareness.

