1 arrested, 1 dead in northwest Omaha shooting

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one person died following a shooting in northwest Omaha late Saturday.

OPD tells 6 News just after 8 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting near 90th and Blair High Road. The shooting occurred after an alleged physical altercation in the parking lot where a crowd had been gathered for a car show.

Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of the victims, 21-year-old Tristan Vincent, later died. OPD says a suspect will be booked for manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony once he is medically cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

