Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 16

This week’s most-viewed coverage included Congressman Bacon’s response to Trump’s second indictment; a Fremont train stop as Big Boy heads to CWS; and police offering free steering wheel locks for some vehicle owners.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 16.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Northwest Omaha residents frustrated over water leak, growth

A continual water leak near a hydrant has neighbors worried that the culdesac in front of their homes is an unwanted splash park.

A northwest Omaha homeowner is frustrated over a water leak he says has been going on unresolved for over a year.

5. Bellevue Police looking for vandal

Sarpy County authorities are looking for suspects after several Bellevue businesses were vandalized.

Sarpy County authorities are looking for suspects after several Bellevue businesses were vandalized over the weekend.

4. Man shot at Omaha grocery store; 4 teens arrested after pursuit

Four teenagers were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in stolen vehicles connected to a shooting.

Four teenagers were arrested after a chase overnight in Omaha

3. Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont

Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive made a stop in Fremont, Neb.

Union Pacific's Big Boy Locomotive stops in Fremont and draws a crown on June 11, 2023

2. Omaha Police offering steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai vehicles

After a recent rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts due in part to social media, the Omaha Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks to drivers.

After a recent rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts due in part to social media, Omaha Police is offering free steering wheel locks to drivers.

1. Rep. Don Bacon on Trump’s second indictment

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon released a statement on former President Donald Trump’s second indictment.

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon released a statement on former President Donald Trump's second indictment.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Rep. Don Bacon on Trump's second indictment
2. Nebraska inmate missing for more than 4 years arrested in Michigan
3. Man shot at Omaha grocery store, 4 teens arrested after pursuit
4. Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
5. Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont
6. Three women shot Friday night in Omaha

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Gold medalist’s autopsy

Champion sprinter Tori Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3qx6FaQ

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

5. Best handwriting

One student from each grade level – kindergarten through eighth grade – was selected as having the best handwriting among all entries across the United States in their respective grades.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, June 11, 2023

4. Dillard’s employee retires after 70 years

It all started in 1949.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, June 12, 2023

3. Bud Light slips

A Mexican beer took over the top spot in May. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3X5VFgK

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

2. Sausage recall

The products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3Pb0Gms

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, June 15, 2023

1. That’s not a lemur

The Texas woman used a towel to pick it up and put it in her vehicle.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending June 9
Top 6 for week ending June 2
Top 6 for week ending May 26
Top 6 for week ending May 19
Top 6 in 2022

