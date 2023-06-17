Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 16
This week’s most-viewed coverage included Congressman Bacon’s response to Trump’s second indictment; a Fremont train stop as Big Boy heads to CWS; and police offering free steering wheel locks for some vehicle owners.
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 16.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Northwest Omaha residents frustrated over water leak, growth
A continual water leak near a hydrant has neighbors worried that the culdesac in front of their homes is an unwanted splash park.
5. Bellevue Police looking for vandal
Sarpy County authorities are looking for suspects after several Bellevue businesses were vandalized.
4. Man shot at Omaha grocery store; 4 teens arrested after pursuit
Four teenagers were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in stolen vehicles connected to a shooting.
3. Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive made a stop in Fremont, Neb.
2. Omaha Police offering steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai vehicles
After a recent rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts due in part to social media, the Omaha Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks to drivers.
1. Rep. Don Bacon on Trump’s second indictment
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon released a statement on former President Donald Trump’s second indictment.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Gold medalist’s autopsy
5. Best handwriting
4. Dillard’s employee retires after 70 years
3. Bud Light slips
2. Sausage recall
1. That’s not a lemur
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.