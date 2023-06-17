Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 16

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 16.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A continual water leak near a hydrant has neighbors worried that the culdesac in front of their homes is an unwanted splash park.

A northwest Omaha homeowner is frustrated over a water leak he says has been going on unresolved for over a year.

Sarpy County authorities are looking for suspects after several Bellevue businesses were vandalized.

Four teenagers were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in stolen vehicles connected to a shooting.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive made a stop in Fremont, Neb.

After a recent rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts due in part to social media, the Omaha Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks to drivers.

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon released a statement on former President Donald Trump’s second indictment.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Gold medalist’s autopsy

Champion sprinter Tori Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3qx6FaQ Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

5. Best handwriting

One student from each grade level – kindergarten through eighth grade – was selected as having the best handwriting among all entries across the United States in their respective grades. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, June 11, 2023

4. Dillard’s employee retires after 70 years

3. Bud Light slips

A Mexican beer took over the top spot in May. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3X5VFgK Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

2. Sausage recall

The products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3Pb0Gms Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, June 15, 2023

1. That’s not a lemur

The Texas woman used a towel to pick it up and put it in her vehicle. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

