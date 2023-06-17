We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha, Winnebago Tribes receive Middle Mile grants expanding internet access

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The White House announced a multi-state grant program this week to help bring broadband internet to rural locales across the country -- and a Heartland tribe is among the beneficiaries.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska will receive more than $36 million to deploy over 400 miles of fiber to underserved rural areas of the tribe in Nebraska and Iowa, as well as the Winnebago Tribe in both states.

The Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Nearly $1 billion in total will help bring improved internet access to Americans across 35 states and Puerto Rico. Government officials likened the effort to how the interstate system helped connect communities.

Winners of the Middle Mile grants will have five years from the time they receive their grants to complete their projects, though if circumstances warrant, they may apply for a one-year extension.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT HOA mow fees
Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
The York man facing felony charges for threatening to harm himself and others with a rifle on...
York man charged in threats made at Omaha hospital released again after high-speed chase
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
WOWT 6OYS update
6 On Your Side update: La Vista homeowner gets cash back after remodel abandoned
Omaha Police Department launches use-of-force investigation after arrest

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty storms through early evening
Spotty storms through early evening
CWS 2023: Operation Underground Railroad leads fight against sex trafficking
CWS 2023: Operation Underground Railroad’s anti-trafficking efforts highlighted at Baseball Village
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says