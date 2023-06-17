David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty storms through early evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong thunderstorms rolled across southern Nebraskan and northern Kansas early Saturday morning, bringing some heavy downpours to the Beatrice area to start the day. Those storms were fading as they continued to push east, but should bring a few spotty downpour to eastern Nebraska through mid-morning, including the Omaha area. Any rain will be very hit and miss, with many spots staying dry. Any lingering downpours likely fade away by 10 to 11am, with partly cloudy skies into the early afternoon.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

We should see a lull in any storm activity for the lunch hour into the early to mid-afternoon hours. Temperatures should warm into the low and mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. Storms may develop as early as 2pm, but are mostly likely in the 4 to 6pm timeframe. Expect development right across the eastern part of Nebraska, potentially right over the Omaha metro. However, some of the latest data suggests storms may develop just east of the Missouri River, and miss the immediate metro area. Not great news if you are hoping for some rainfall, but may help the CWS games today. Any storms that develop will bring a risk for brief heavy rain, some small hail, and gusty winds. Storms should be moving out of the area by 6 to 8pm, with clearing skies overnight.

Spotty storms this afternoon (WOWT)

Sunshine returns for Sunday, along with warm and humid conditions. Temperatures start off into the low 60s, but should warm back into the middle 80s for Sunday afternoon. Highs should top out around 86 or so for the Omaha metro. The summer heat and humidity sticks around as we head into next week, highs climb back into the 90s for Monday, with highs in the low 90s just about every day next week with partly to mostly sunny skies. Any storm chances likely hold off until the end of the week.

Spotty storms this afternoon (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.