David’s Evening Forecast - Storms stay east of Omaha this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered thunderstorms developed this afternoon generally near and east of the Missouri River as a cold front pushed into the region. A few downpours affected parts of Omaha, but most of the storms will continue to be east of the Missouri River. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch previously in effect has been cancelled for Omaha as the storm threat has moved east, and will continue to move away from the Omaha metro for the rest of the evening.

Storms continue to move east this evening (WOWT)

Scattered strong storms will continue for portions of western Iowa, but these storms will continue to move out of the area, and conditions will quiet down by 7-8pm for most of western Iowa. Temperatures will cool down slightly this evening for most of the area as the cold front continues to move through. Humidity levels may drop slightly as well, helping to bring in a relatively comfortable evening. Temperatures should drop to around 70 by 10pm, with overnight lows near 60 in Omaha. Some areas west of the metro will likely drop into the upper 50s by early Sunday.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Dry weather is expected for the entire area Sunday as sunny skies return. After a relatively comfortable start to the day, we will heat up fairly quickly with temperatures near 80 degrees by the lunch hour. Highs should reach the mid and upper 80s for most of the area, with highs around 87 degrees in Omaha. Winds should be fairly light out of the north, so it is looking great for any outdoor activities, including the College World Series. Just plan for the sun and warmth if you are headed to the afternoon game.

Summer heat continues next week (WOWT)

More summer heat is on the way for most of next week. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s on Monday, and we will see highs in the low to mid-90s each day next week with partly cloudy skies. Storms are possible over central Nebraska each day starting on Wednesday, but that rain likely stays well west of Omaha leaving the metro area dry through at least Friday evening.

