CWS 2023: Two great games decided in the 9th inning start the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Florida came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning down two runs. Seven batters later they celebrated a 6-5 win against Virginia. Ty Evans started the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to cut the Cavaliers lead to one run. Two batters later Wyatt Langford hit another solo home run to tie the game. Four batters later Luke Heyman finished it with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Jac Caglianone.

The Gators will face Oral Roberts Sunday night in the winners bracket because the Golden Eagles also came from behind to win. They scored four runs in the top of the ninth to beat TCU 6-5. Blaze Brothers had the big hit, a go-ahead three-run home run to left. Oral Roberts has now won 24 of 25 and this is only the second loss for the Horned Frogs since May 6th. Virginia and TCU will play an elimination game Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

