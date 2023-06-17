We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT HOA mow fees
Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
The York man facing felony charges for threatening to harm himself and others with a rifle on...
York man charged in threats made at Omaha hospital released again after high-speed chase
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
WOWT 6OYS update
6 On Your Side update: La Vista homeowner gets cash back after remodel abandoned
Omaha Police Department launches use-of-force investigation after arrest

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia
A 19-year-old woman is facing federal charges for running an online drug ring in Oregon,...
19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
Omaha, Winnebago Tribes receive Middle Mile grants expanding internet access