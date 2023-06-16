We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Zephyr Procedure giving COPD patients improved quality of life

A new valve replacement procedure is breathing new life into those with COPD and emphysema.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new medical procedure is helping COPD patients to breathe again and change their lives for the better.

“I had no air. I had no oxygen whatsoever and that’s all I remember,” said CHI patient Theresa Glover.

For years, Glover struggled with the illness. She had trouble breathing, making it hard for her to do everyday things. Then one day it took a turn for the worst.

“I remember then sweating profusely and shaking like a convulsion and then I don’t remember anything,” she said.

After enduring these tough encounters and hospital stays something had to change.

That’s when Glover learned about a Zephyr Valve procedure while reading a medical magazine. After an evaluation, she was considered a candidate for it at CHI Health.

They are tiny valves that fit into segments of the lung and are placed through a bronchoscopy. They help make it easier to breathe.

According to nurse Jill Danahay, the procedure does wonders but it takes time to adjust.

“People aren’t going to be running marathons, but we want to get them back to activities of daily living that they can be functional,” said Danahay.

Once the valves are placed in the body slowly, but surely patients notice a difference.

Each time they come in we do evaluations and see what they’re able to do now versus what they were able to do before the valve,” she said.

Glover said the valve has changed her life.

“If you really stare at me without me knowing, you’re not going to see me gasp for air like I used to do. I breathe just like everybody, which is great,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT HOA mow fees
Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
2023 College World Series
CWS 2023: What you need to know about this year’s College World Series
Sarpy County authorities are looking for suspects after several Bellevue businesses were...
Bellevue Police looking for vandal
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near the Keystone Trail in the northwest part of the city...
Omaha Police arrest suspect in shooting on Keystone Trail

Latest News

A new valve replacement procedure is breathing new life into those with COPD and emphysema.
New procedure changing COPD patients' lives for the better
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Air quality alert: Eastern Nebraska experiencing unhealthy ozone levels
The Douglas County Health Department issued an air quality alert warning about ozone levels on...
Air quality alert issued for eastern Nebraska