York man charged in threats made at Omaha hospital released again after high-speed chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The York man facing felony charges for threatening to harm himself and others with a rifle on his way to Children’s Hospital appeared in court Thursday.

Tyler Yates, 25, has been on pre-trial release living with his mother since posting 10% of his $500,000 bond last month.

Since then, Yates got into more trouble with the law, leading the deputy district attorney to call for a reconsideration of his release terms.

Prosecutor Nathan Barnhill accused Yates of leading a high-speed chase with officers earlier this week reaching 120 miles per hour, saying he’s a “significant threat to public safety.”

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson agrees.

“I think that when you’re involved in a 120-mile-an-hour high-speed chase with the state patrol when you’re already out on pre-trial release for taking an AR-15 into a hospital where he very likely was planning to engage in a mass shooting seems like pretty good timing for me to put that person in jail,” he said.

Tyler Yates, 25 (Omaha Police Department)

Yates’ defense attorney, Renee Mathias with Berry Law, said Yates was on his way to an in-patient mental facility when he got pulled over. She also says he engaged in self-harming behavior to explain why he looked almost unrecognizable Thursday leaving court with what his attorney says are chemical burns on his face and damage to his eye.

She says he now has an anti-depressant prescription, adding detaining him would be harmful to his mental health.

Despite allegations of pre-trial violations, the judge did not detain or increase the bond. Instead, he ordered Yates to continue taking his medication, not to possess firearms, and no more criminal behavior. If he violates those conditions he’ll be ordered to jail until trial.

Hanson says the decision today adds stress for him and his deputies.

“A likely mass shooter is back out on pre-trial release after being engaged in a high-speed police chase,” Hanson said. “My sworn legal obligation is to keep the members and the citizens of Douglas County safe, and I don’t know that we have all the tools right now to do that.”

