Teaching an attitude of Grad-itude to young baseball players

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In September of 2021, Creighton University baseball coach Chris Gradoville was gunned down in daylight outside a rental home he owned. The man accused of shooting him, Ladell Thornton, remains in custody at Lincoln Regional Center.

There have been repeated rulings that he is mentally incompetent.

To family and friends awaiting justice, remembering what #20 stood for in life and on the playing field provides a measure of solace. And on the Creighton University practice fields Thursday, the second annual Graditude Youth Baseball Camp provided an opportunity to share his values.

“The whole point of today is to spread who Chris was, and we were able to share that with over 250 kids today to talk about the things that made him special. Former Major Leaguer and Creighton teammate Pat Venditte said. Venditte is one of the driving forces behind the camp. “His play was fantastic, but it was his work ethic and how he treated his teammates and his friends.”

These kids of all ages were too young to remember Chris as a multi-sport athlete at Bryan High School, a baseball star at Creighton and eventually a big leaguer with the Texas Rangers. So after this camp, Venditte and his baseball friends from across the country who flew in to volunteer hope each kid will have learned something about what made Chris special.

“There were former Major League pitchers out here today, college coaches from the area, high school coaches,” Venditte said. “Really, what I learned over the 35 years of playing baseball, you learn thousands and thousands of things, but if each one of those kids learns one thing they can take with them, it’s a success, and on top of that, they’re getting to learn about Chris, and to have his legacy live on and that’s what it’s all about.”

Creighton baseball head coach Ed Servais and UNO head coach Evan Porter were also among those working with the kids.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.