Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Spotty t-shower today, better rain chances Saturday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers popped up overnight so some of us may wake up to wet pavement as you head out. Given that and how the atmosphere sets up today, we could easily see a few more spotty t-showers pop up with the heat of the day after 1pm.

Friday Rain Chances
Friday Rain Chances(WOWT)

Highs in the lower 90s plus dew points up into the muggy range at times will be enough to spark a few spotty downpours during the PM hours.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

The best rain and storm chances continue to be on Saturday with on and off showers and storms able to produce scattered downpours at times in the morning and afternoon. Isolated gusty wind and perhaps a bit of small hail would be possible as well. Overall a widespread severe outbreak is not expected though. That will stay to our south.

Saturday Rain Chances
Saturday Rain Chances(WOWT)

I do expect and rain and storms to exit east and northeast rather quickly Saturday evening after hopefully leaving quite a few of us with some beneficial rain.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(wowt)

Father’s day will likely be the best day of the weekend with cooler air and dry conditions.

