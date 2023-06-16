Omaha man sentenced to prison for escaping from custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal judge sentenced an Omaha man to prison Thursday for escaping from custody.

U.S. District Attorney Steven Russell announced 30-year-old Dejuan Wynne was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Wynne escaped from his placement at Dismas Charities in Omaha in April of 2022. He had been serving a sentence based on a prior conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The next month, Wynne was located by the Metro Fugitive Task Force at a Mega Saver parking lot in Omaha with a stolen firearm. He was convicted in Douglas County for possessing the firearm. His federal sentence will run consecutive to his state sentence of 25 to 30 years.

