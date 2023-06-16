Omaha man sentenced in federal court for drug distribution

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced Thursday for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

22-year-old Jerome Wallace III was sentenced to 180 months in prison following his guilty plea. After his prison term, Wallace must serve a ten-year term of supervised release, in addition to making restitution payments reimbursing funeral costs.

According to court documents, the Council Bluffs Fire and Police Departments were called to a home to provide medical aid to an unresponsive male. He later died from a fentanyl overdose. Wallace had distributed pressed pills containing fentanyl to the victim. Officers linked Wallace to the death after reviewing social media and phone records in addition to witness statements.

Wallace and two co-defendants, Karlee Rosenthal and Linsey Stisi, were found to have distributed pressed pills containing fentanyl as part of the conspiracy between January and August of 2021 in both Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Rosenthal, 21, was sentenced in January to time served and five years of supervised release following her guilty plea. Stisi, 20, was sentenced to time served and four years of supervised release following her guilty plea.

Omaha Police, Council Bluffs Police, the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and the FBI investigated the case.

