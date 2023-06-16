Fire crews make quick work of Omaha business fire
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews made quick work of a fire at a southwest Omaha office building Thursday night.
Crews were dispatched to an office structure near 114th and Q Street around 11:40 p.m. Smoke was found on the lower level, leading firefighters to a unit where they found a small fire with electrical equipment.
Crews stayed on scene for a time to assist with smoke removal and ventilation. No injuries were reported and occupants were allowed to re-enter the building.
Damage is estimated at $35,000.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.