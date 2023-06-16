New ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’ conservation series to debut on NBC this fall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been more than 30 years since “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” ceased making new episodes, but the franchise is making a comeback on NBC this fall with a new series.

“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” will premiere Saturday, Oct. 7 during the NBC “The More You Know” block. Viewers will also be able to watch episodes on NBC.com and on the NBC app.

The revival is being produced via an exclusive partnership between Hearst Media Production Group and Mutual of Omaha.

“This is a well-known, enduring franchise that’s literally part of television history,” HMPG President Frank Biancuzzo said. “Together with Mutual of Omaha and NBC, we’re looking forward to creating new and memorable wildlife adventures.”

Peter Gros, left, and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will host the new NBC series the marks the return of "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom" in October. (NBC / Hearst Media Production Group)

“Protecting the Wild” will feature Peter Gros, veteran wildlife expert and former host of the original “Wild Kingdom” series; and wildlife ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant. Gros has more than 30 years of field experience with wildlife and endangered species; Wynn-Grant is a National Geographic Explorer and research faculty member at the University of California-Santa Barbara.

“With its premiere in 1963, ‘Wild Kingdom’ pioneered the nature adventure genre, setting the standard for today’s wildlife programming,” said Jennifer Wulf, vice president of brand marketing for Mutual of Omaha. “Through our partnership with HMPG, we are excited to remain at the forefront of compelling wildlife conservation efforts and success stories.”

