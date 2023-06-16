We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

New ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’ conservation series to debut on NBC this fall

Saturday premiere of ‘Protecting the Wild’ set for October
Mutual of Omaha's "Wild Kingdom" is coming back to NBC this fall via a new series.
Mutual of Omaha's "Wild Kingdom" is coming back to NBC this fall via a new series.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been more than 30 years since “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” ceased making new episodes, but the franchise is making a comeback on NBC this fall with a new series.

“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” will premiere Saturday, Oct. 7 during the NBC “The More You Know” block. Viewers will also be able to watch episodes on NBC.com and on the NBC app.

The revival is being produced via an exclusive partnership between Hearst Media Production Group and Mutual of Omaha.

“This is a well-known, enduring franchise that’s literally part of television history,” HMPG President Frank Biancuzzo said. “Together with Mutual of Omaha and NBC, we’re looking forward to creating new and memorable wildlife adventures.”

Peter Gros, left, and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will host the new NBC series the marks the return of...
Peter Gros, left, and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will host the new NBC series the marks the return of "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom" in October.(NBC / Hearst Media Production Group)

“Protecting the Wild” will feature Peter Gros, veteran wildlife expert and former host of the original “Wild Kingdom” series; and wildlife ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant. Gros has more than 30 years of field experience with wildlife and endangered species; Wynn-Grant is a National Geographic Explorer and research faculty member at the University of California-Santa Barbara.

“With its premiere in 1963, ‘Wild Kingdom’ pioneered the nature adventure genre, setting the standard for today’s wildlife programming,” said Jennifer Wulf, vice president of brand marketing for Mutual of Omaha. “Through our partnership with HMPG, we are excited to remain at the forefront of compelling wildlife conservation efforts and success stories.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT HOA mow fees
Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
2023 College World Series
CWS 2023: What you need to know about this year’s College World Series
Sarpy County authorities are looking for suspects after several Bellevue businesses were...
Bellevue Police looking for vandal
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near the Keystone Trail in the northwest part of the city...
Omaha Police arrest suspect in shooting on Keystone Trail

Latest News

Nebraska Douglas County Sheriff's Office logo
Gov. Jim Pillen announces two grants to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Nebraska State Patrol conducts surprise truck inspections in Douglas County
Nebraska’s May unemployment rate among lowest in the country
Omaha man sentenced to prison for escaping from custody