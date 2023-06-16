Nebraska State Patrol conducts surprise truck inspections in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers conducted surprise inspections of commercial vehicles this week.

The Nebraska State Patrol performed inspections in Douglas County Wednesday.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 18 vehicle inspections. Troopers discovered 65 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law.

14 vehicles were placed out of service. Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. Two drivers were also placed out of service.

The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes. Additional operations will be conducted in communities across Nebraska in the next few months.

