Mother of 9-year-old hit on bike files suit against deputy

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The mother of the Lincoln girl hit on her bike by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin has filed suit against Houchin and is asking for a jury trial.

Tiarrah Moton, the mother of 9-year-old Janiece Moton, filed the lawsuit Thursday, claiming Houchin was negligent while driving his personal vehicle on West Jennifer St. May 10th when he hit Janiece. Moton said the collision is causing her daughter “past, present and future disability, pain, inconvenience, humiliation, suffering mental anguish and permanent loss of earning capacity,” according to court documents.

In police reports, Houchin said he was driving 20 mph at the time of the collision. Nine days later the Lincoln Police Department announced Houchin would not be facing any charges for the collision.

The lawsuit alleges that Houchin was either driving too fast for the conditions, failed to yield the right of way, failed to keep his vehicle under control, or failed to pay attention.

The Moton family and their attorney, Vince Powers, are asking the courts for Janiece to be compensated for her injuries and general damages.

Tiarrah Moton is also asking for “an amount which will fairly and justly compensate her” to help pay medical expenses from Janiece’s stay in the hospital and for healthcare in the future.

10/11 has reached out to Houchin for comment.

