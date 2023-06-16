Mode Shift petition calls for city to post more detour signs for bike trails

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The group Mode Shift Omaha says it wants to see the city’s bike trails treated more like roadways when it comes to construction.

They said the trails are for more than just recreation; they’re transportation corridors.

Because of that, member Stuart Nottingham said when part of a trail is closed down for work, it creates a hardship for those using it.

“Any time they close a section of road for a car, a detour is provided,” Nottingham said. “We just feel like transportation is transportation. We should have the same opportunity and same service.”

When 6 News checked out several closed roads in Omaha, we found not all of them had detour signs posted.

Either way, Mode Shift said that’s what it wants. Its online petition calls for the city to have a policy requiring its departments and contractors to post marked detours around any section of closed bike trail.

Omaha Parks and Recreation director Matt Kalcevich said his department addresses those concerns—not with actual signs at the scene, but through information and maps it provides on its website and social media pages on where the closures are.

“What we highlight on the posting online is where the trail is closed, and then those resources are available for them to identify where they would like to go alternatively when that section is closed,” Kalcevich said.

He said each situation is unique when it comes to detours directing bicycle traffic, so the advantage of the online postings is they allow riders to pull up a website on their phones or computers and decide what’s the best route to take.

“I don’t believe that everybody coming up to the same intersection is wanting to go the same direction,” Kalcevich said. “So us pointing them a certain way may take them farther away from where they’re trying to get to. That’s why we provide them all the information we do. So they can strategize.”

Mode Shift said not everyone has their phone on them or internet access at home, so they wouldn’t be able to look this information up.

They said eight days from now, they’ll deliver the signatures they have to Omaha Parks and Recreation and Omaha Public Works but will continue to take signatures after that.

