Missing inmate back in jail at Omaha corrections center

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate that had been declared missing earlier this month is back behind bars.

Seth Horstman, 37
Seth Horstman, 37(Nebraska Department of Corrections)

Seth Horstman was booked into the Omaha Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon. He had been missing since June 8, when he was at his workplace on work release and removed his tracking device.

A judge gave Horstman a $10,000 bond Friday morning.

