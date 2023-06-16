May traffic deaths on Nebraska roads down from April

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says 11 people were killed in crashes on Nebraska roadways in May.

The 11 fatalities occurred in 10 crashes. Three vehicle occupants killed did not wear seatbelts; two used seatbelts, and four had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

Eight of the fatalities occurred in rural locations. Seven occurred on other highways (excluding the interstate), and four on local roads. One fatality involved driving an ATV, and two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

This time last year, NDOT reported 19 traffic deaths. 77 fatalities have been recorded in 2023 to date, a 27% improvement from 2022′s 98. The number is below the 2019-2022 average, down by 8%.

Only 12 of the 66 vehicle occupants killed in 2023 to date were using seatbelts.

