We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery

A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.(Erik Mclean from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greenville, N.C. (Gray News) - A lottery winner in North Carolina says he plans to share some of his winnings with his family.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Randy Williams, 48, won a Cash 5 jackpot of $518,774 this week.

He told lottery officials that he woke up in the middle of the night on Wednesday to find that his numbers matched to hit the jackpot.

Williams said he couldn’t contain his excitement when he saw the amount he won.

“I just ran through the house hollering,” he said. “I woke my mom up.”

And Williams said he is going to help his mother purchase a home with the money.

“I’m going to buy my mom a house,” he said. “She’s very happy.”

Williams said he told his mom right away after he won.

“She was jumping up and down,” he said. “She was so excited.”

Williams bought the winning ticket on the lottery’s website for $1, according to officials.

“It was just a gut feeling. I always knew I was going to win,” he said.

The 48-year-old arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings he took home $369,627.

Cash 5 players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online.

Officials said the odds of winning the Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT HOA mow fees
Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
M’s Pub wins $3 million settlement seven years after Old Market explosion
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Nebraska inmate missing for more than 4 years arrested in Michigan

Latest News

The Kiewit Luminarium is embracing its place near Charles Schwab Field with several new...
CWS 2023: Kiewit Luminarium opens new baseball exhibits for all ages
Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire.
5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023,...
Sam Bankman-Fried could face 2 criminal trials after judge agrees to sever some fraud charges
Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire.
5 dogs die in RV fire, officials say