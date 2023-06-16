We are Local
Lake Zorinsky pool remains closed

6 News visited the site to see what sorts of work at the popular summer spot
Omaha's Zorinsky Pool is still closed due to a leak.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of Omaha’s outdoor public pools opened last week but not Lake Zorinsky, which has been marred by problems.

So as frustration mounts, from people who are showing up at the pool and on social media, we went digging for answers.

Jennifer Smith pulled up at the pool in west Omaha on Monday with her two children only to be greeted by a sign at the entrance. It says the opening of the pool is delayed until further notice because mechanical issues are taking more time than initially anticipated. The doors are locked tight.

“We’re disappointed because this is the whole reason we bought the summer pass was so that we could go to Zorinsky and so we’ve gone to Elkhorn now but it’s disappointing. It’s disappointing for the kids too,” Smith said.

She’s not alone. One look at the city of Omaha pool’s Facebook page and you will see at least 60 comments along with the city’s response.

Some remarked about how they bought a season pass and want to use it. Jennifer Smith told 6 News she paid $175 for the family pass.

“So this year, we saved up and thought, ‘Let’s just get the go there every day.’ I’d like to ask them what’s going on with this pool and why isn’t it open?” Smith said.

6 News took that question and others to Matt Kalcevich, the Omaha Parks and Recreation Director. He replied in an e-mail:

“Thanks for reaching out. We are upset about it as well. It is one of the most frustrating parts of our job. Our team has been working feverishly to resolve the issues to get it back open as soon as possible. That pool gives us trouble every year. We even started earlier this year and are still dealing with challenges. It is trending well, and we are even looking at some possible options to extend the season at Zorinsky. More to come.”

On Tuesday, 6 News went back to the pool. This time there was a crane moving dirt in a crevice. Inside the pool itself, another worker was drilling through concrete.

6 News was allowed inside the fence to see the work and the problem was explained to us. There is a break in the drain or return line on the floor or along the ground of the pool. There is a second break in a drain line where the worker is operating the crane.

Once the lines are fixed, they will pour concrete. Then, another contractor will come out and seal it with epoxy.

From there, they will have to allow for drying time — all of that before any water is poured and people are allowed in.

