We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ice cream company wants to find America’s ‘softest dad’

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."(yacobchuk via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An ice cream company is celebrating dads who can show their softer side just in time for Father’s Day as it releases a new soft-serve ice cream.

Blue Bunny has launched a contest to find dads who can show their “soft side” in promotion with its new soft-serve ice cream called soft scoopables.

“Blue Bunny’s purpose is to champion fun and make everyday uplifting, and we’re doing just that by celebrating dads who embody those values,” said Jeremy Hrynewycz, brand marketing director at Blue Bunny.

The “Softest Dad in America” contest runs through July 6 and people can nominate their dads or father figures by visiting Blue Bunny’s website or by posting a video on social media with #BBSoftestDadContest.

“We are looking forward to celebrating all of the fatherly figures that aren’t afraid to bring more fun to their families’ daily lives by showing their soft side!” Hrynewycz said.

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."(Blue Bunny via PR PRNewswire)

According to the company, the contest winner will get a Blue Bunny soft recliner, worth up to $15,000, and a $250 gift card.

“There is no better way for ‘The Softest Dad in America’ to tell the world about his crowning achievement than with the softest throne in America,” company representatives said.

The top 10 finalists in the contest will also receive a gift card.

After the nomination period, the public will be able to vote from July 27-30 for which of the finalists they think should be named “The Softest Dad in America.”

The winner will then be announced on July 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT HOA mow fees
Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
2023 College World Series
CWS 2023: What you need to know about this year’s College World Series
Sarpy County authorities are looking for suspects after several Bellevue businesses were...
Bellevue Police looking for vandal
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near the Keystone Trail in the northwest part of the city...
Omaha Police arrest suspect in shooting on Keystone Trail

Latest News

A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf
A Georgia dog named Louie has been reunited with his owner after being thrown from a stolen car.
Lost dog reunited with owner after being thrown out of a stolen car
FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic,...
Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain
The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the Harvard...
Theft of heads, brains, skin and other body parts from Harvard morgue spurs lawsuit
David Saxton
Inmate serving a sentence for Lincoln County murder has died