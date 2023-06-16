We are Local
Gov. Jim Pillen announces two grants to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Nebraska Douglas County Sheriff's Office logo
Nebraska Douglas County Sheriff's Office logo(Koziol;Richard (DCSO) | Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced two grants awarded to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office this week.

In a Thursday ceremony, Pillen, along with Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and Nebraska Crime Commission Director Bryan Tuma announced the grants, amounting in excess of $217,000 combined. The police chiefs of Waterloo, Valley, Bennington, and Ralston were also on hand.

The two grants will allow the sheriff’s office to implement a behavioral health unit, in addition to assigning a full-time deputy to the Douglas County District Court’s Problem Solving Court.

The new behavioral health unit will be comprised of a sergeant and a civilian co-responder or therapist. The two will work to provide for those experiencing a mental health issue, implementing a peer support program to ensure mental well-being for staff and improve service to the county’s Board of Mental Health.

The deputy assigned to the Young Adult Court will allow a full-time law enforcement officer on the Problem-Solving Court team. The sheriff’s office says research shows having an officer on the court can reduce recidivism by 88% and save the criminal justice system money.

