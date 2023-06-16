Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler with rain chances this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storms have already fired up W of the Metro for this Friday night... they’ll generally keep W with spotty downpours possible through the night. Overnight the chances will gradually spread E and bring better rain chances into the Metro. On and off storms and showers are possible most of Saturday with the best chances in the afternoon to early evening. It won’t be a wash out, but bring the rain gear with you to the CWS, especially for game one of the day!

Rain chances Saturday (wowt)

Highs will be much cooler too thanks to our latest cold front. Most stay in the low 80s with a few 70s W of the Metro.

Saturday highs (wowt)

A few showers are possible early in the day Sunday before skies clear. Sunday is pleasant with a high of 83. Enjoy! We rebound quickly to the 90s by Tuesday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.