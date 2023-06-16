CWS 2023: Road to Omaha statue a stop for many fans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For thousands of College World Series fans, the first stop at Charles Schwab Field is right in front of the Cuming Street entrance -- right where the Road to Omaha statue is located.

Local fans and those from across the country often stop here to take a picture with the iconic statue.

“It’s a history thing,” said LSU fan Mike Hurdle. “It’s a big deal to be here. It’s off the bucket list but it’s important. If you’ve grown up around baseball you know about it. When I was at the old stadium...now it’s here downtown. It’s something I want him to enjoy. He’s getting ready to go into high school, and so we figured you got to do it now so you can take it all in and get the whole experience.”

“I like to have that memory, from let’s say when I get older, I like to look back at that,” said Rylan, Mike’s son. “This is a big deal to me and stuff because baseball is my life.”

Local sculptor John Lajba is the statue’s creator. It was moved from its original home at Rosenblatt Stadium to its current location in 2011.

