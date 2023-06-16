We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Authorities investigating after Kansas legislators receive mail with suspicious powder

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities have confirmed that Kansas legislators are receiving “suspicious letters” and “possibly packages” at their homes with a suspicious powder inside.

The information comes from the director of Legislative Administrative Services.

He said that, at 1:30 p.m., KHP-Capitol Police informed him of the legislators receiving the items at their homes and “other state agencies.”

So far, the items that KHP-Capitol Police are aware of have Topeka and Kansas City return addresses. Inside, there is a “suspicious powder.”

KHP said they had retrieved three or four of the letters from legislators and one from the attorney general’s office. The items were turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

Later, the KBI said 30 letters containing white powder had been reported across the state. As of Saturday, the KBI said more than 70 letters were received by state legislators and other public officials across Kansas.

No injuries have been reported, they said.

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She said that she’d heard from a house representative that more than 50 envelopes had been received. The KBI confirmed that number, as well.

Sen. Baumgardner also shared a picture of the envelope she’d received, which contained white powder. She is waiting for the KBI to come and retrieve it.

KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the...
KCTV5 News spoke to Sen. Molly Baumgardner on Friday evening. She shared a picture of the envelope she’d received, which contained white powder.(Provided to KCTV5 News)

In the letter that was sent to legislators, the director of LAS said: “I know some of you may have already received correspondence from leadership regarding this issue, but I wanted to make sure everyone receives the information. Please be diligent and cautious when receiving mail from unknown individuals. As more information becomes available, I will keep you informed.”

KCTV5 News reached out to the FBI and KBI, seeking additional information. We were sent the following:

UPDATE Saturday 6/17: More than 70 letters have been received across Kansas. UPDATE: Over 50 letters containing the...

Posted by Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday, June 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT HOA mow fees
Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
The York man facing felony charges for threatening to harm himself and others with a rifle on...
York man charged in threats made at Omaha hospital released again after high-speed chase
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
WOWT 6OYS update
6 On Your Side update: La Vista homeowner gets cash back after remodel abandoned
Omaha Police Department launches use-of-force investigation after arrest

Latest News

The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours
Omaha, Winnebago Tribes receive Middle Mile grants expanding internet access
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty storms through early evening
Spotty storms through early evening
CWS 2023: Operation Underground Railroad leads fight against sex trafficking
CWS 2023: Operation Underground Railroad’s anti-trafficking efforts highlighted at Baseball Village