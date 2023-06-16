We are Local
Air quality alert: Elevated ozone levels continue in eastern Nebraska

Douglas County Health Department advises limiting outdoor activities for certain groups likely to be most affected.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department said Friday that parts of eastern Nebraska will again experience unhealthy ozone conditions that may affect residents — particularly those who are sensitive to changes in air quality.

Those most likely to be impacted — people with lung disease, older adults, and children — are advised to minimize outdoor activities Friday, per a release from DCHD.

The Douglas County Air Quality Index and forecast, June 16, 2023.
The Douglas County Air Quality Index and forecast, June 16, 2023.(DCHD)

The health department provides air quality data online, which had the ozone level at 41 -- in the “Good” range as of 11 a.m. Friday. The AQI forecast for Friday places values in the 140s -- considered “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.” Ozone is listed as the primary pollutant. Levels are forecast to improve slightly for Saturday, with the Air Quality Index expected to be in the “Moderate” range.

“The public can help reduce Ozone levels by avoiding activities that contribute to Ozone creation,” the release states. “For example, don’t refuel vehicles or top off your gas tank during the heat of the day; wait until temperatures start to cool before using gasoline-powered lawn equipment; and be careful about how and when you use paints, thinners, and cleaners.”

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, known as MAPA, also works to improve air quality through awareness.

