6 On Your Side update: La Vista homeowner gets cash back after remodel abandoned

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News investigations led MUD to respond to frustrated homeowners — and they weren’t the only recent reports to get results.

Earlier this week, we showed you a persistent water leak that homeowners in a northwest Omaha cul-de-sac have been dealing with for more than a year. Thursday morning, experts from the Metropolitan Utilities District and a Sanitary Improvement District took a look at the problem.

MUD said it’s taking steps to determine the origin of the water. If a leak is found in the water main, then MUD will make repairs and if not, the utility will work with the responsible party to fix it.

Last month, 6 News found a hydrant had been open for 30 days in Omaha’s Minne Lusa neighborhood, which washed out several driveway approaches along Martin Avenue.

MUD promised to make it right, so residents sent us pictures showing repairs being made to smooth out the street in front of their homes.

Lastly, a homeowner who came to 6 News after a contractor took her money weeks ago without doing work got a refund. Meagan Summerfield came home to find $1,500 in cash — and materials she purchased for a bathroom remodel — stashed in a container on the side of her house.

