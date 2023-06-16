We are Local
6 On Your Side update: La Vista homeowner gets cash back after remodel abandoned

MUD also responded to concerns about a longstanding water leak and an open hydrant
MUD responds after reports of a longstanding water leak and an open hydrant; and a homeowner gets cash back after a bathroom job never happened.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News investigations led MUD to respond to frustrated homeowners — and they weren’t the only recent reports to get results.

Earlier this week, we showed you a persistent water leak that homeowners in a northwest Omaha cul-de-sac have been dealing with for more than a year. Thursday morning, experts from the Metropolitan Utilities District and a Sanitary Improvement District took a look at the problem.

MUD said it’s taking steps to determine the origin of the water. If a leak is found in the water main, then MUD will make repairs and if not, the utility will work with the responsible party to fix it.

A northwest Omaha homeowner is frustrated over a water leak he says has been going on unresolved for over a year.

Last month, 6 News found a hydrant had been open for 30 days in Omaha’s Minne Lusa neighborhood, which washed out several driveway approaches along Martin Avenue.

MUD promised to make it right, so residents sent us pictures showing repairs being made to smooth out the street in front of their homes.

A blasting hydrant is finally off after flooding out an Omaha street for 30 days.

Lastly, a homeowner who came to 6 News after a contractor took her money weeks ago without doing work got a refund. Meagan Summerfield came home to find $1,500 in cash — and materials she purchased for a bathroom remodel — stashed in a container on the side of her house.

A La Vista woman who paid a contractor for a new shower she never got is now doing her own detective work.

