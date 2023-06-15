We are Local
Warm weather continues Friday before storm chances return

Saturday Storm Chances
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures on Thursday topped out very close to 90 degrees and similar temps should be expected for Friday.

Mugginess levels will be just a little bit higher out ahead of a cold front that will move in for Friday night.

Though there will be some clouds drifting overhead, it likely stays dry for the first two games of the College World Series.

Some storms will be possible west of the metro late Friday night with a shower or two possibly getting to the metro overnight.

However, better chances come on Saturday.

Scattered storms will again move in from the west during the morning with another wave of activity starting up during the afternoon.

There will be some dry hours through the day but Saturday presents the best chance for rain to move through as well.

Father’s Day may start with a lingering shower with drying taking place as the morning goes along.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the low 80s with a bit of mugginess alongside that.

Monday sees us return to a high near 90, and temps will stay in that territory throughout next week.

The work week likely starts off dry with chances for storms returning for the back half of the week.

