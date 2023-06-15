Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Summer heat to end the week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More of those 50s and 60s will greet you as you head out to start your Thursday morning. We’ll have plenty of sunshine again today and that will help us jump up into the lower 90s this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Area pools will likely be rather fun with a warm forecast like the one today.

Pool Day Forecast (WOWT)

More of the same is likely Friday afternoon as well with highs in the lower 90s but there will be a bit more humidity with it as well. Dew points will jump a bit higher on the muggy meter. That will make for a warm first day of games at the College World Series as well.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Any rain and storms on Friday are likely to hold off until very deep into the evening and are likely to stay west of the metro. Much better chances of showers and storms are likely in the area Saturday with a couple of rounds possible. I’m feeling more and more confident in a morning round of showers and storms Saturday then some more redevelopment at some point in the PM hours. It remains to be seen just how long it will take for the later round to develop.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

There will definitely be breaks in the rain Saturday and a complete washout is not likely. Odds are increasing that you’ll see rain at some point during the day though. Overall the severe threat is likely to stay south of our area at this point.

Saturday Severe (WOWT)

Sunday will easily be the drier and more enjoyable of the two days this weekend.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

