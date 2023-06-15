Practice wraps up at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All eight teams took the field for 50 minutes Thursday inside Charles Schwab Field, their last opportunity to prepare for the College World Series. The stadium entrances were open and maybe 1,000 fans watched from the seats with several autograph seekers in the first row.

For Stanford, the day was one that they actually experienced before, actually twice. This is the third consecutive trip to Omaha for the Cardinal. For them, this feels normal, in fact, they are trying to find the right balance between work and fun. In 2021 they said were like a kid in a candy store and last year they went in the opposite direction with a business-type approach. Neither led to deep runs, this year they are hoping to find the secret sauce in the middle.

All of these teams are playing great, but Oral Roberts and TCU have been a tear. The Golden Eagles have won 23 of 24 and the Horned Frogs have one loss since early May. As the third fourth seed to advance to the CWS Oral Roberts believe they belong, as they should after going through the Oklahoma State regional and beating Oregon on their home field.

Wake Forest will try to be the first overall one seed to win the title since 1999. The last time they were here, they did win a national title, that was in 1955. The Demon Deacons have also only played one game in this tournament that was decided by less than 12 runs, they are playing some great ball.

