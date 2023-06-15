Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The historic rally cry of “no taxation without representation” has become a theme for a group of retirees living south of the Omaha-metro.

It’s not the government but a homeowners’ association that’s collecting dues, and residents have mounting concerns about how the money has been spent.

Wild grass and weeds on a developer’s land are not the neighborhood growth that Buccaneer Bay townhome owners expected to see.

“I mean this is brutal. Look how high that is. It’s not been this high before.”

Residents say the vacant lots haven’t been mowed all year.

“You wouldn’t want that across from your house,” townhome owner John Fey said.

The mowing of the vacant lots stopped after townhome owners discovered who had been paying the bills.

Owners of these townhomes are shocked that for about the last five years, the cost of mowing these lots — which belonged to the developer — came out of their pockets.

Now, they want their money back.

A landscaping audit shows a total amount owed to the association is $12,467.

“OK all of us are on fixed incomes — retired, right? And I want to know when they’re going to put that money back into our account,” townhome owner Mary Pellettera said.

The Buccaneer Bay Townhome Association is managed by McComb Commercial Realty of Lincoln, and residents allege an expensive error.

”They have erroneously been paying for the vacant lots to be mowed out of our funds, rather than out of the developer’s funds,” townhome owner Karen Luksa said.

Each townhome owner pays $125 a month in dues but those 6 News talked to claim there haven’t been elections so they can watch over their own money.

“It’s ridiculous that we don’t have representation on our own board of directors for our own HOA,” townhome owner Rebecca Bonham said.

The mower says he submitted bills for the vacant lots, and the management company paid them while the developer Steve Champoux stated in the audit no one had authorization to mow his lots — reasons why townhome owners want more oversight.

“We don’t have any idea who the board is, we would like to know who they are and we’d like to have the homeowners represented on the board,” townhome owner Mark Pellettera said.

And they want the management company to provide a broader breakdown of services that the association pays a la carte.

The developer hasn’t returned messages left by 6 News, but there is a development with the HOA management: McCombs commercial realty sent an email to a homeowner saying another management company will be taking over the Buccaneer Bay Townhome Association. The email says residents should hold off paying dues until they hear more.

6 News still hasn’t heard whether the $12,000 owed to residents will be reimbursed.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.