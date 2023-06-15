Omaha Police arrest suspect in shooting on Keystone Trail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Thursday that they had arrested a suspect in the Keystone Trail shooting a week ago.

OPD said Javaris Henderson, 25, was booked into Douglas County Corrections on charges of first-degree assault and use of a gun to commit a felony.

Javaris Henderson (Omaha Police Department)

A woman was injured last Thursday, June 8, while walking on the Keystone Trail. OPD told 6 News at the time that investigators believed two people were shooting at one another and that a bullet shot downrange grazed the victim.

The incident was reported just before noon that day, prompting a large police presence in northwest Omaha. Police said later that a woman was grazed by a bullet in the right leg while walking on the trail near the baseball diamond at Esther Pilster Park.

OPD said that first responders treated her wound at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital.

The incident was reported just before noon near 88th Avenue and Boyd Street, located between Fort and Maple streets.

Police were dispatched around the park to secure the area and look for the gunman, who had fled the scene. Police vehicles were seen on the park green and speeding around the area with sirens on.

An OPD helicopter and police K-9s from around the area were also assisting with the search. Omaha Police had also blocked off much of 90th Street near Tomahawk Boulevard nearby.

Omaha Police blocked off much of 90th Street on Thursday afternoon, June 8, 2023, after reports of a shooting nearby. (Roger Hamer / WOWT)

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on this shooting was encouraged to call 911 or contact Omaha Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP; you can also submit a tip using the P3 Tips app. OPD reminded the public that tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

