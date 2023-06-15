Omaha library system study leads officials to $215 million long-term proposal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha officials revealed big plans Wednesday for the future of the city’s library system.

From new libraries to rebuilds to re-analyzing the needs of each branch, the decisions are the product of a year of engagement with the public.

It’s a 20-year plan with a price tag of $215 million — if the city did everything at once. But Mayor Jean Stothert is quick to add that these are simply recommendations, and realizes a lot can change from now to 2043.

Stothert also pointed out that Omaha’s philanthropic community raised the money for this study in addition to the new central library at 72nd and Dodge streets, and will obviously play a large part in the 20-year plan.

Five thousand people took part in the survey looking at needs and wants as well as ways to be flexible in library design and opportunities for the next generation. The survey results found that it’s not just about books and literacy at a library, but indoor and outdoor spaces, community gardens and kitchens, spaces for food trucks, workforce development, literacy — even early childhood options.

The facilities plan doesn’t include closing any libraries. Instead, it recommends major renovations at each branch, including building a new southwest Omaha library though no site is set for that yet. It also recommended rebuilds at Willa Cather and the Elkhorn branches.

“Heritage (Omaha) helped raise the money to build the library at 72nd and Dodge, so it will be a partnership,” Stothert said Wednesday. “Even if we look at philanthropic help to build these libraries and upgrade these libraries, these are city-owned libraries. The staff is still city employees.”

In order to stay fluid with the needs of each library, the decision-making process along with community input is expected to take place every year.

The mayor says the 20-year plan is equal parts practical and aspirational.

Omaha Public Library plan: Branch details

To learn more about the city’s plan for 11 branch libraries, follow the link provided on each map point.

