Murder charge in deadly downtown Lincoln shooting to be dismissed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Attorney said he’ll be dropping murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened in a Lincoln alley last fall.

Pat Condon said there isn’t sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Jahhrasta Fletcher was not acting in self-defense when he killed 33-year-old Robert Michael Brannon on Sept. 25, 2022. The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office will be filing a motion to dismiss the charge of murder in the first degree against Fletcher.

Brannon was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley south of O Street between 18th Street and Antelope Parkway. Lincoln Police said Fletcher was seen on surveillance and later ran away from the scene.

According to LPD and court documents, surveillance video shows Fletcher and Brannon encountered each other near The Foxy Gentlemen’s Club and a nearby liquor store. Brannon lunged at Fletcher, who pulled a gun and fired at Brannon, according to a probable cause affidavit for Fletcher’s arrest. Brannon returned fire and fell to the ground. Fletcher then approached Brannon and fired off additional shots at close range.

The dismissal of Fletcher’s charge also impacts previously filed charges against two co-defendants that were alleged to have acted as an accessory to a felony.

Fletcher remains in jail on other criminal charges pending in Lancaster County Court involving drugs and weapons.

22-year-old Jahhrasta S. Fletcher (LPD)

