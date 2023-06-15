MidAmerican seeks to raise natural gas rate in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy is asking for a rate increase.

The utility company is seeking to raise its natural gas delivery charge by an average of 6%.

The company says the price of natural gas fluctuates on the market, but the delivery charge covers the company’s cost of pipelines. The company also says it has not raised the delivery charge in over 20 years.

MidAmerican Energy is asking the Iowa Utilities Board for approval for next year but will implement a temporary increase effective June 22.

A series of customer comment meetings will be held across the state. In the Quad Cities area, it will be at 6 p.m. July 31 at the Davenport River Center, 136 E. Third St..

