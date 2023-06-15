We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. (Margaret Small via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
WOWT HOA mow fees
Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
M’s Pub wins $3 million settlement seven years after Old Market explosion
Nebraska inmate missing for more than 4 years arrested in Michigan

Latest News

Police lights
$10M bond set for woman facing manslaughter charge in Omaha death investigation
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says
Saturday Storm Chances
Warm weather continues Friday before storm chances return