CWS 2023: Expect parking to be pricey

Omaha street parking is in special-event mode
Parking in downtown Omaha will cost you more during the College World Series, but there are ways to save a few bucks.
By John Chapman and Brent Weber
Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All of the activities around Charles Schwab Field are free, but if you use metered parking around the stadium it will cost you.

College World Series Fan Fest activities begin Thursday. Many metered spots around the ball field were empty this morning.

Omaha street parking is in special-event mode. Even though this is nothing new, some fans who wanted to just stop and shop were shocked at the $30 all-day fee.

“Ridiculous. $30 — you should be able to pay by the hour, I would think. ... Question how long you gonna be here, maybe an hour — just going to shop get a couple of T-shirts.”

Looking elsewhere could pay off.

The city has some competition: Just across the street from some of the metered parking is a lot that’s charging $10 less than the city fee.

“It’s too much money. I’m not going to pay it. Either we’re just going to get in our car and go park around see if we can find another spot; or I’ll go in and see what I can find and he’ll drive around.”

For most, the bigger headache at the College World Series isn't getting tickets -- it's simply getting downtown to see the games.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

